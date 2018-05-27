Two men trapped underwater when car flips into Sanger canal

Sanger police and firefighters rescued two men from a car flipped upside down in a canal early Sunday morning. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Sanger police and firefighters rescued two men from a car flipped upside down in a canal early Sunday morning.

Incredible video shows them getting the first guy out after about 10 or 15 minutes underwater, but CHP officers say the second guy got wedged inside the damaged car. He was stuck inside the car for about 40 minutes with a pocket of air only about as big as his head. Rescuers eventually used a Jaws of Life type of device to spread the metal and get him free.

Investigators say the driver lost control and swerved off Central Ave., flipping the car into the water.


Another driver called for help when he saw debris on the road, which was a lucky break for the two guys in the treacherous canal.

"There's a lot of dangerous stuff especially with the cold moving water and just the time exposure that both the occupants had within the canal and without the vehicle," said CHP officer Ryan Murakoshi.

Investigators aren't sure why the driver lost control because they rushed both men to a hospital to prevent hypothermia.

