California Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting just west of Lindsay after two people were shot, leaving one man dead.They were discovered around 7:30 a.m. near Highway 137 and Road 180.CHP says a woman came out of an orchard suffering from a gunshot wound.A man was soon found shot to death in the area.CHP is on scene and Highway 137 at Road 180 is closed to Road 188.This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for more updates.