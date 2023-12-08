Two people are in the hospital after being stabbed in Central Fresno Thursday night.

2 hospitalized following stabbing in Central Fresno, victims expected to recover

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people are in the hospital after being stabbed in Central Fresno.

It happened before 8:30 p.m. Thursday on Dakota and West avenues.

Police say it started as a fight between two women.

They are cousins and were roommates, but one woman wanted the other to move out.

That's when things escalated and one woman ended up stabbing the other and her boyfriend.

The man suffered a wound to the chest and the other victim was stabbed in her lower body.

Both were taken to Community Regional Medical Center where they are expected to make a full recovery.

Police arrested 22-year-old Nyla Davis for the stabbing.