SHOOTING

Two people in hospital after being shot in Calwa

Two people are recovering after being shot in Calwa near a neighborhood market. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Two people are recovering after being shot in Calwa near a neighborhood market on Jensen Avenue and 9th Street.

The shooting happened at around 1 p.m., and one of the victims was shot in the knee and driven to Saint Agnes Medical Center.

The other victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center after being shot twice in the abdomen and twice in the back.

Officials believe the shootings are related, but the victims are not cooperating. Police have not arrested any suspects.
