Two people shot at apartment complex in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Fresno Police are investigating a shooting at the Altos West Apartments in Central Fresno.
Officials have confirmed that two people were shot. An investigation is underway.
Authorities say they have detained a possible suspect, but have not arrested anyone.
Both victims were taken to Community Regional Medical Center. One person is in surgery with critical injuries and the second victim suffered minor injuries.
"We had a shooting here yesterday, we had a team focused on this area when they left somehow the shooting occurred after that. Trying to determine exactly what's going on," said Lt. Jerardo Chamalbide.
The shooting comes a day after a 19-year-old woman was shot outside her apartment building at the same apartment complex Sunday evening. It is unknown if the two incidents are related.
