Two shootings, a stabbing occur within an hour in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating two shootings and a stabbing that occurred all within one hour.

Officers were alerted to the incidents when the victims showed up at Community Regional Medical Center, one a stabbing victim, the other had been shot in the face.

The shooting victim told police he was shot just after 8 p.m. at 8th Street & Illinois Avenue.

He said he was confronted by two men. They came up to him while he was in his car, said something, and shot him in the face.

Police say the man was able to get to a family member's home, who drove him to Community Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. He was conscious and able to speak with detectives at the hospital.

Minutes later at 2nd Street and McKenzie Avenue, ShotSpotter detected two to five shots fired. Police say they searched and were unable to find a victim.

It is unclear if the two incidents were related.

"We've had a gang op going on. It has helped sometimes they do come in in spurts where we have multiple things at one time," said Lt. Larry Bowlan.

Investigators are also looking into a stabbing in central Fresno. Police say a homeless man says he was at 1st and Shields Avenue when he was confronted by four people, where he says one of them stabbed him in the upper torso.

At this time police cannot confirm if the crimes were gang-related.
