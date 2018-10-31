Two shot, injured at Northeast Fresno AM/PM

An investigation is underway right now after two people were shot in Northeast Fresno.It happened just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday at the Arco AM/PM gas station on Nees and Bond.Police say employees were trying to close, but a male customer who was drunk, refused to leave.The owner pulled out a gun and the customer attempted to take it away.A scuffle ensued between the owner, two of his employees and the customer.Somehow during the struggle a shot was fired from the gun, hitting the two employees - a security guard and a clerk.One was hit in the lower body another in the armBoth victims were transported to The hospital where they're expected to make a full recovery.The patron left the scene and was found nearby.He has been detained.It's not known if the store owner had a permit to carry the weapon.This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for more updates.