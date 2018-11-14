Two-story home goes up in flames near the Tower District

Fire crews are looking into what sparked an overnight fire at a two-story house fire in Central Fresno, just south of the Tower District.It broke out just before 2:30 a.m. in the area of Fulton and Thomas.When crews arrived they say the home was engulfed with fire and there were initial reports of a woman inside.Firefighters say they were forced to enter the building but didn't find anyone.Traffic at Fulton Street was blocked off by police, so that firefighters could battle the blaze.