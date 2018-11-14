Two-story home goes up in flames near the Tower District

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Fire crews are looking into what sparked an overnight fire at a two-story house fire in Central Fresno, just south of the Tower District.
It broke out just before 2:30 a.m. in the area of Fulton and Thomas.
When crews arrived they say the home was engulfed with fire and there were initial reports of a woman inside.
Firefighters say they were forced to enter the building but didn't find anyone.
Traffic at Fulton Street was blocked off by police, so that firefighters could battle the blaze.