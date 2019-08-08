crime

Two teens arrested after leading police on chase in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two teenagers are in custody after leading Fresno police on a chase in a stolen vehicle.

Officers saw a stolen car speeding away from the Pinedale area around 2:45 Thursday morning.

A short time later, police spotted that same car and started chasing it.

The driver ended up in a northeast Fresno neighborhood on Omaha near Raisina.

That's where the suspect ended up crashing into a parked car, and both he and his passenger fled on foot.

Officers searched the area for over an hour looking for the 15 and 16-year-olds.

With the help from a K9 officer, police found them on top of the roof of a home in the area around 4 a.m.

Police say both teens are known to law enforcement and have had previous run-ins with the law.
