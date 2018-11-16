Two teens arrested after leading police on overnight high-speed chase in Northeast Fresno

Two teens are in police custody after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase in a stolen car.It all began around 3:30 a.m. on Friday when authorities spotted the speeding Honda.Sheriff's deputies began a pursuit. The driver ended up crashing at Millbrook and Richert in Northeast Fresno.The driver ran and the passenger hid in a nearby yard.Both were found and arrested.They face several charges.The vehicle had been taken without permission from one of the teens grandparents.