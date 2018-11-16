Two teens arrested after leading police on overnight high-speed chase in Northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Two teens are in police custody after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase in a stolen car.
It all began around 3:30 a.m. on Friday when authorities spotted the speeding Honda.
Sheriff's deputies began a pursuit. The driver ended up crashing at Millbrook and Richert in Northeast Fresno.
The driver ran and the passenger hid in a nearby yard.
Both were found and arrested.
They face several charges.
The vehicle had been taken without permission from one of the teens grandparents.