Two teens shot outside Selma home, residents remain rattled by the recent violence in the city

The Selma Police Department is investigating after two teens were shot outside a home near Mason and Rose.

FRENSO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A community is rattled by a shooting in Selma that sent two teenage boys to the hospital, according to police.

Both of those teenagers were rushed to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno for treatment.

"My daughter told me she hear like eight gunshots," said Deborah Ramirez. As police scored her street, she stood next to her neighbors in disbelief, trying to wrap her head around a shooting that sent two teenagers to the hospital.

"I get like this because every time family member losing family member it's the holidays nobody deserves this they don't," Ramirez said.

Authorities say a 15-year-old and 19-year-old were standing outside of a home near Mitchell and Pine.

When the shooter got out of a car, walked up to them and fired shots before taking off.

It is a similar story to what happened Tuesday night at the exact same time.

Selma police say an 18-year-old near an alley by Evergreen and Locust was shot in the upper leg and taken to the hospital.

"At this point no information to indicate that this shooting is related to last night's shooting but we are still investigating,"

Investigators say the 15-year-old involved in Wednesday's shooting was struck in the lower leg.

While the 19-year-old, identified by a family member as Octavio Gonzalez, was hit in the upper back.



Gonzalez, according to his aunt, goes by the name Woody.

She says he was standing outside of his home while his girlfriend and their toddler were both inside.

"He is the quietest guy ever he is the go with the flow kind of a guy so this is all a shock to you, to me it is," his aunt said.

And it is upsetting for Ramirez who just wants the violence in her city to end.

"They got to stop. They got to stop I aint nobody but they got to stop," Ramirez said.
