SHOOTING

Two teens shot outside home in Selma

FRENSO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Selma Police Department is investigating a shooting after two teenage brothers were shot outside of their home.

It happened around 6:20 p.m. near Mason and Rose.

Authorities say a 19-year-old and a 15-year-old were shot. One was shot in the back and one was shot in the leg. Both were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Officials say a suspect got out of a parked car before firing shots and taking off. Police are still searching for the suspect.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
