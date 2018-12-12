Two teens shot outside home in Selma

The Selma Police Department is investigating a shooting after two teenage brothers were shot outside of their home.It happened around 6:20 p.m. near Mason and Rose.Authorities say a 19-year-old and a 15-year-old were shot. One was shot in the back and one was shot in the leg. Both were taken to the hospital for their injuries.Officials say a suspect got out of a parked car before firing shots and taking off. Police are still searching for the suspect.