Nick Kauls' accused killer facing new felony charges for robbery before the murder

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The man charged with killing Nick Kauls in Old Fig Garden's first murder in 83 years is now also accused of a robbery a month before.

The attempted robberies and shooting spree leading to Nick's death in June came after Fresno police found the accused murderer, Joseph Espinoza, in a hotel room with meth and guns, according to investigators. Officers arrested Jose Blas Figueroa for the guns.

RELATED: Teen shot during robbery attempt in Northwest Fresno dies from injuries

Figueroa had no criminal history at the time, but now both Espinoza and Figueroa robbed a Burger King a month before Nick's murder, according to new charges filed this week.

Figueroa skipped his court appearance Wednesday, so there's a bench warrant for his arrest and his bail was revoked. There's also an arrest warrant for him.



Espinoza will face the new charges later Wednesday morning.

