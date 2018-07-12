FRESNO

Two women hurt in Fresno apartment fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Two women were injured when fire destroyed an apartment in southeast Fresno, and heavily damaged another unit. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Two women were injured when fire destroyed an apartment in southeast Fresno, and heavily damaged another unit.

The early afternoon fire in the 300 block of South Deering, near Huntington, erupted suddenly. Neighbor Santos Espinosa told us what he saw.

"I looked up to the right, and it was like big old flames, like a fireball, and I could just feel the heat you know. "

The apartment where the fire started was destroyed. Two women who lived there were hurt. Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Ron Stogdell says;

"One had burns over 30 to 40 percent of her body, the other suffered smoke inhalation. "

Five people in the adjacent apartment got out safely, but Stogdell said the entire second floor of the building is uninhabitable.

"There was extensive fire damage no way anyone will be able to occupy it for some time."

Five residents will be moved to a nearby vacant apartment.

The fire came as a real test for firefighters who've been battling flames in the more than one hundred degree heat, but none were injured fighting this fire.

The injured women's injuries were described as minor to moderate. One sustained first and second degree burns to her body.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
apartment firefresnoFresno - Southeast
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO
Big Fresno Fair beefs up security
Fresno pedestrian safety concerns grow after weekend fatalities
Man arrested for jumping on Fresno Police car dies
Thieves using a new technique at the gas station called "sliding"
Jury hears closing arguments in murder trial
More fresno
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News