Two-year-old boy that accidentally shot himself laid to rest

EMBED </>More Videos

Jace Alexander was a precocious little boy who was always smiling and who gave the best hugs. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Family members and friends laid to rest the two-year-old Fresno boy who accidentally shot himself with a loose gun in his home.

At his funeral services yesterday, family friends say they remembered Jace Alexander as a precocious little boy who was always smiling and who gave the best hugs.

They say his two older siblings already miss him.

RELATED: Two-year-old dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound

Fresno police arrested 35-year-old Oscar Ramos for child endangerment and illegal storage of the gun the boy found.

Ramos lived with the boy's father.

Friends set up a GoFundMe page for the boy's mother, who has custody of Jace's brother and sister.

You can make a donation to their GoFundMe account here.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News