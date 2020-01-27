grammy award

Tyler, the Creator brings mom onstage for Grammys acceptance speech

By Danny Clemens
LOS ANGELES -- Musicians thank their parents all the time during acceptance speeches, but Tyler, the Creator took it one step further, bringing his mother onto the stage with him in a sweet Grammys moment Sunday evening.

Tyler, whose full name is Tyler Okonma, won best rap album for "Igor." When he was announced as the winner, his mother excitedly stood up and began to cheer. The two hugged before a visibly stunned Tyler headed onto the stage, his mother trailing not far behind.

The two embraced once more on the stage before he said, "That's my mom if y'all are wondering." She cried in his arms, they hugged again, and he began his speech by telling his mother that she "did a great job raising this guy."

He continued to thank his managers, friends, family, label and fans for "trusting my crazy ideas."

"I never fully felt accepted in rap, so for y'all to always stand by me and get me here -- I really appreciate that," he added.

"Igor," released last spring, beat out albums by Dreamville, Meek Mill, 21 Savage and YBN Cordae.

Click here to see a full list of Grammy winners.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentaward showshollywoodmusic newsgrammy award
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GRAMMY AWARD
The Grammy Museum now offers digital programming online.
Ariana Grande looked just like Disney princess at the Grammys
Michelle Obama wins Grammy Award for 'Best Spoken Word Album'
Grammys honors Kobe Bryant with Alicia Keys, Boyz II Men
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News