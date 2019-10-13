Typhoon leaves up to 33 dead in Japan

TOKYO -- Rescuers in Japan are continuing to help people in the aftermath of a ferocious typhoon, as the death toll from the storm climbed to as high as 33.

The government's Fire and Disaster Management Agency, which tends to be conservative in its counts, said late Sunday that 14 people died and 11 were missing as a result of Typhoon Hagibis, while 187 suffered injuries. It said 1,283 homes were flooded and 517 were damaged, partially or totally.

Japan's Kyodo News agency said 33 people died and 19 were missing.

The typhoon made landfall south of Tokyo on Saturday evening and battered central and northern Japan with torrents of rain and powerful gusts of wind. The typhoon was downgraded to a tropical storm on Sunday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
japandisasterstorm
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police searching for weapons find gear stolen from North Valley cheer group
29-year-old man drowns swimming in Millerton Lake, authorities say
Briceburg Fire: 5,563 acres, 63 percent contained
Fans react to uncertain future for Fresno FC Foxes
California governor signs measure banning 'lunch shaming'
10-year-old girl dies after falling off ride at New Jersey festival
Woman's cough starts violent fight in Texas store
Show More
Simone Biles becomes world championships' most decorated gymnast
Hunter Biden to step down from Chinese board
Hard Rock Hotel under construction collapses
Fresno State loses conference opener to Air Force, 43-24
Teen leads tours showcasing downtown Fresno's art
More TOP STORIES News