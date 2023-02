Suspect in 2021 Fresno homicide pleads not guilty

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno man charged in a homicide from May of 2021 pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday.

Tywain Robinson is accused of killing 24-year-old Isaac Jackson.

Investigators say he and a friend were sitting inside a car at Inyo and Backer when Robinson fired at them.

Robinson was arrested in Portland, Oregon and extradited back to the valley in December to face charges.

He's due back in court in March.