Fresno Man arrested in Oregon for 2021 homicide

Tywain Robinson, who is suspected of murdering Issac Jackson back in 2021, was arrested in Oregon earlier this year and has been extradited to Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police say the man who shot and killed a Fresno man last year is now in custody.

Fresno police tell us Tywain Robinson was arrested in Portland, Oregon and was later extradited to Fresno where he was booked into the county jail last Friday.

He's accused of killing 24-year-old Isaac Jackson in May of last year.

Investigators say he and a friend were sitting inside a car at Inyo and Backer -- when Robinson fired at them.

Only Jackson was struck by the gunfire.

Loved ones said Jackson was a bright young man with dreams of becoming a recording artist.