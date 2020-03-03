SHOCKING VIDEO: Man kicked out of SoCal bar returns in U-Haul, rams into pedestrians

A man kicked out of a bar in Southern California for being too intoxicated returned with a rental van to get revenge.

New and dramatic dashcam video captured the moment he returned in a U-Haul, driving up onto the sidewalk, ramming into several people standing outside an Encinitas bar.

Witnesses stopped the driver, identified as 28-year-old Christian Davis, holding him back until police arrived.

Two people were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries and two witnesses who stopped Davis from leaving were also treated for minor injuries.
