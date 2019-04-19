Uber releases new safety features after South Carolina student killed

NEW YORK -- Uber has released a new feature to help ensure riders get into the right vehicles.

The move comes several weeks after a University of South Carolina student was killed after getting into a car she had mistaken for her Uber ride.

RELATED: Father of SC student murdered after mistaking car for Uber: 'I can't tell you how painful this is'

Uber said Thursday it will send push notifications to riders reminding them to check the driver and vehicle.

The alert will include the driver's name, photo, license plate number and vehicle make and model.

The new features will be rollout out first in Columbia, South Carolina and later nationwide.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
safetyrideshareuber
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Show More
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News