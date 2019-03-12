UC Irvine student died with 0.331 blood-alcohol, coroner says

EMBED <>More Videos

University of California, Irvine student Noah Domingo died of alcohol poisoning with a blood-alcohol level of 0.331, the coroner's office said.

By ABC7.com staff
IRVINE, Calif. -- University of California, Irvine student Noah Domingo died of alcohol poisoning with a blood-alcohol level of 0.331, the coroner's office announced Monday.

The 18-year-old from La Crescenta died at an off-campus home on Jan. 12 after attending a fraternity party the night before.

The coroner's office said toxicology tests found no other substances besides alcohol in his system.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department Coroner Division said Domingo died around 3:30 a.m. of "accidental acute ethanol intoxication."

EMBED More News Videos

An investigation is underway after a UC Irvine student died at an off-campus home, and a fraternity was placed under suspension.



The Irvine Police Department is continuing to investigate the case and will present its finding to the District Attorney's Office to determine if any charges should be filed.

The Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity was placed on interim suspension following Domingo's death. He was a freshman and member of the frat.

He was a high-school athlete and registered as a biology major with plans to study kinesiology. His dream was to be a trainer for the NBA, according to his father.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
irvineorange countyfraternityuc irvinestudent diesdeath investigation
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Family of victim injured in Highway 180 crash speaks out
More goats stolen, latest in ongoing Fresno County livestock thefts
Two people killed in head-on crash in Parlier
Porterville man sentenced to life in prison for killing 3-month-old son
Despite multiple crashes, guardrail on Highway 180 not warranted
Officers diffuse standoff by appearing to disappear
Murder suspect's own words build criminal case in brutal beating
Show More
Man hoping for media coverage drives up to Downtown Fresno courthouse
Hundreds of students participate in 66th Annual Fresno County Science Fair
Some residents still not allowed in home following Strathmore flooding
Student campaign aims to reduce alcohol ads near Fresno schools
Police: MMA fighter Conor McGregor arrested in Florida for stealing cellphone
More TOP STORIES News