UC Merced and Merced College cancel classes due to air quality

Nathaly Juarez
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Smoke from the wildfires have affected classes at UC Merced and Merced College.

UC Merced is canceling all remaining classes through the Thanksgiving break.

Classes will resume on Monday, November 26th.



Merced College will be closed for today.

School officials say they will continue to monitor air quality levels and will make a decision about Tuesday and Wednesday's classes by 4 p.m. on Monday.



A local doctor says people with lung and heart issues, the elderly, and young children should try to avoid breathing in the smoky air.

He adds that when the air quality is this poor, they often see more people heading to the hospital.

"We see more asthma than any other areas, so when air quality is poor , we see more pf the flare ups. It increases the number of visitors and an increase for medications," said Dr. Sunit Patel, lung and sleep specialist.

Fresno State's twitter page says the university will continue to monitor air-quality levels.

Campus is expected to remain open today through Wednesday this week.

