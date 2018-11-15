UC MERCED

UC Merced closes campus for the day due to poor air quality

Part of a $1.3 billion project to expand the campus at UC Merced is finally complete and on Thursday the community got the chance to see it for the first time.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) --
UC Merced closed its campus due to "increasingly poor air quality" on Thursday.

University administration said all classes are canceled and all campus locations are closed for the day.

It is unclear whether or not the university will be open on Friday.

On Tuesday, Merced City schools kept their students indoors just as smoke from the Camp Fire, the deadliest in California history, had reached Merced County, darkening the skies and making the air dangerous to breathe.

RELATED: Accuweather Forecast


This is the full statement from administration:
"Current data shows increasingly poor air quality, and in consultation with campus leadership and Merced County Public Health officials, classes are canceled and all campus locations are closed for today, Nov. 15.

Essential staff should check with their supervisor regarding campus operations.

Members of the campus community are encouraged to remain indoors, and avoid any prolonged activity outdoors. Conditions can be particularly harmful for those with sensitive health conditions, children or elderly people.

We will continue to monitor air quality and provide further updates."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
air qualityuc mercedMerced
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
UC MERCED
U.C. Merced police department takes on lip sync challenge
UC Merced creating new center aimed at researching smoking habits in the Central Valley
UC Merced fighting food insecurity on campus
UC Merced students have a lot to look forward at the start of fall semster
More uc merced
Top Stories
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
President Trump will travel to California to visit wildfire sites
Roy Clark, country music singer, guitarist and 'Hee Haw' star, has died at 85
Sgt. Helus, hero who confronted Borderline gunman, honored in memorial
Serial killer jailed for strangling 3 women may be linked to 90 more murders
44 dogs found in freezers, 130 more living in filth in NJ home
Someone keeps throwing pumpkins from a bridge in Indiana, causing car crashes
Woolsey Fire containment increases to 57 percent
Show More
Camp Fire death toll at 56 in Butte County; 130 missing
'Polite Bandit' arrested following 33 day crime spree in Northwest Fresno
Valley natives heading back to Paradise to guard home from possible looters
Security increased at Sanger middle school following online threat
Firefighter battling Woolsey Fire struck by vehicle in Ventura
More News