UC Merced closes campus for the day due to poor air quality

UC Merced closed its campus due to "increasingly poor air quality" on Thursday, November 15, 2018. University administration said all classes are canceled and all campus locations are closed for the day. It is unclear whether or not the university will be open on Friday. On Tuesday, Merced City schools kept their students indoors just as smoke from the Camp Fire, the deadliest in California history, had reached Merced County, darkening the skies and making the air dangerous to breathe.