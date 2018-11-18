UC Merced closes campus Thursday afternoon due to poor air quality

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) --UC Merced closed its campus due to "increasingly poor air quality" on Thursday.
University administration said all classes are canceled and all campus locations are closed for the day.
It is unclear whether or not the university will be open on Friday.
On Tuesday, Merced City schools kept their students indoors just as smoke from the Camp Fire, the deadliest in California history, had reached Merced County, darkening the skies and making the air dangerous to breathe.
#Breaking @ucmerced closes campus on Thursday due to unhealthy air quality . pic.twitter.com/wiPfvmDCnc— Nathalie Granda (@NathalieABC30) November 15, 2018
This is the full statement from administration:
"Current data shows increasingly poor air quality, and in consultation with campus leadership and Merced County Public Health officials, classes are canceled and all campus locations are closed for today, Nov. 15.
Essential staff should check with their supervisor regarding campus operations.
Members of the campus community are encouraged to remain indoors, and avoid any prolonged activity outdoors. Conditions can be particularly harmful for those with sensitive health conditions, children or elderly people.
We will continue to monitor air quality and provide further updates."