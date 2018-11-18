UC MERCED

UC Merced closes campus Thursday afternoon due to poor air quality

Part of a $1.3 billion project to expand the campus at UC Merced is finally complete and on Thursday the community got the chance to see it for the first time.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) --
UC Merced closed its campus due to "increasingly poor air quality" on Thursday.

University administration said all classes are canceled and all campus locations are closed for the day.

It is unclear whether or not the university will be open on Friday.

On Tuesday, Merced City schools kept their students indoors just as smoke from the Camp Fire, the deadliest in California history, had reached Merced County, darkening the skies and making the air dangerous to breathe.

RELATED: Accuweather Forecast


This is the full statement from administration:
"Current data shows increasingly poor air quality, and in consultation with campus leadership and Merced County Public Health officials, classes are canceled and all campus locations are closed for today, Nov. 15.

Essential staff should check with their supervisor regarding campus operations.

Members of the campus community are encouraged to remain indoors, and avoid any prolonged activity outdoors. Conditions can be particularly harmful for those with sensitive health conditions, children or elderly people.

We will continue to monitor air quality and provide further updates."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
air qualityuc mercedMerced
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
UC MERCED
Classes canceled, students wear masks at UC Merced as air quality worsens
U.C. Merced police department takes on lip sync challenge
UC Merced creating new center aimed at researching smoking habits in the Central Valley
UC Merced fighting food insecurity on campus
More uc merced
Top Stories
Fresno State returns to Coaches Poll Top 25
2-alarm fire burns northwest Fresno apartment complex
Selma 16-year-old boy hit and killed by big rig
Musical tribute to Clovis East drum major battling brain tumor
Sheriff's deputies arrest man who led police on chase from Kerman to Fresno
Death toll rises to 76 in California fire as Trump visits
Emotional homecoming for Valley Air National
President Trump arrives in California to tour fire damage
Show More
Garner woman charged with killing 8 cats, starving 7 dogs
Dad speaks out after son allegedly killed by 10-year-old
Security guard who accidentally shot girl says he had no choice
2-year-old cancer patient in Pa. meets her organ donor
Bad air quality forces band and color guard championship cancellation
More News