UC Merced and Merced College team up for program to help students transition

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- UC Merced and Merced College are teaming up to make it easier for local students to transition from high school to college -- and then community college to the university.The Merced Promise is a new pipeline program that was just finalized by Merced College President Chris Vitelli, and UC Merced Chancellor Juan Sanchez Munoz.Officials say the goal is to create a seamless process for students to achieve their bachelor's degree, without having to leave the comfort of their hometown."Let's make sure the Merced community knows that Merced College and UC Merced are partners, and we're going to make sure every student is aware of the promise and has the opportunity to be apart of the promise," Vitelli said.Officials say the project has been in the works for the last few years.Their next step is to find more financial resources for students from lower income families.