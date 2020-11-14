Education

UC Merced and Merced College team up for program to help students transition

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- UC Merced and Merced College are teaming up to make it easier for local students to transition from high school to college -- and then community college to the university.

The Merced Promise is a new pipeline program that was just finalized by Merced College President Chris Vitelli, and UC Merced Chancellor Juan Sanchez Munoz.

Officials say the goal is to create a seamless process for students to achieve their bachelor's degree, without having to leave the comfort of their hometown.

"Let's make sure the Merced community knows that Merced College and UC Merced are partners, and we're going to make sure every student is aware of the promise and has the opportunity to be apart of the promise," Vitelli said.

Officials say the project has been in the works for the last few years.

Their next step is to find more financial resources for students from lower income families.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationmerceduc mercedmerced community college
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 shot at central Fresno bar, authorities searching for suspects
Change your Thanksgiving plans now, Valley officials urge families
Convicted Fresno rapist insists on innocence, earns massive punishment
Woman loses control of car and crashes into vineyard
Man shot while eating dinner outside central Fresno home
30% of Fresno homes may have no parents to watch kids: Study
Man hit and killed by train in Merced
Show More
River Park to play Christmas movies at new holiday drive-in theater
Woman suspected in murder of boyfriend arrested, Tulare police say
Bicyclist killed in southeast Fresno hit-and-run
New 'neighborhood brewery' opening in Clovis
West Coast states urge 14-day quarantine for out of state travelers
More TOP STORIES News