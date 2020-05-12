Coronavirus

UC Merced to hold virtual commencement ceremony on Saturday

More than 1,500 candidates have registered to participate.
MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- UC Merced is gearing up for a Virtual Commencement this weekend.

The virtual ceremony will be streamed Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m. on the commencement webpage and on the campus social media pages, to allow family and friends to celebrate the accomplishments of the Class of 2020 from the safety of their homes.

The virtual event was pre-recorded and will incorporate photos and video messages submitted by students, staff, faculty, and parents as part of the #UCM2020 Journey Project.

Graduates are encouraged to wear their caps and gowns if they purchased them and to share photos and videos made during the virtual ceremony on social media using #UCM2020.

There will also be some surprises for graduates and their guests during the livestream.

Closed captioning will be available in both English and Spanish.

Visit here for more information.
