UC Merced makes Princeton Review's 'Best 386 Colleges' for 2nd year

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- UC Merced received national recognition after landing in the Princeton Review's annual "Best 386 Colleges" list for the second year in a row.The guide showcases the universities it recommends to students and families as the best for undergraduates.Only about 13% of the country's four-year colleges make it onto the list each year.The profile on UC Merced included dozens of reviews from current students who highlighted the university's research labs and small class sizes.The university also received high marks for quality of life.