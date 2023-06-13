Students getting hands-on lessons during summer program at UC Merced

MERCED, Calif. -- In the North Valley, students are getting hands-on lessons at UC Merced, sparking their passion for science, technology, engineering, and math.

The Bobcat Summer Stem Academy is happening now through July.

It offers week-long camps and workshops for elementary to high school students, exposing them to engineering, programming, and different science fields.

On Monday, a group learned about the state's water supply and then get to take their knowledge with them as they kayak on Lake Yosemite on Tuesday.

The university says courses are all taught by undergrads.

That gives kids and teens, like Oscar Benitez, an even better understanding of college life.

"I feel like an adult already, I remember when I was coming to college already so I'm really excited, really thankful to have this experience so I'm ready and prepared when I'm older and come to college later," said Benitez.

There's still some program spots available if you want to register your middle or high schooler.

To sign up for the program, click here.