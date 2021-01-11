University of California system plans to offer mostly in-person classes for fall 2021

UC officials made the announcement on Monday. The plan would include all ten of the system's universities, including UC Merced.
Administrators said as more COVID-19 vaccines become available and with proper safety measures in place, they're hoping to bring more students, faculty and staff members back to the campuses.
Implementation will be left up to each university, and they'll have to work with local health departments, officials added.
UC Merced officials said they're planning to follow the UC's lead and have more students return to campus, including its residence halls and dining halls. The university said it would provide more information to students as they become available.
UC Merced is preparing to welcome more students back to residence halls, classrooms and labs, but will do so carefully and thoughtfully, making decisions based in research, best practices and information from public health officials. https://t.co/F55hDdpY6D #BobcatsAreBack pic.twitter.com/A5Nc8eTIu5— UC Merced (@ucmerced) January 11, 2021