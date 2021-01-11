UC

University of California system plans to offer mostly in-person classes for fall 2021

The plan would include all ten of the system's universities, including UC Merced.

FILE - The University of California said it plans to offer mostly in-person courses for its students during the fall 2021 semester, officials announced Monday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The University of California said it plans to offer mostly in-person courses for its students during the fall 2021 semester.

UC officials made the announcement on Monday. The plan would include all ten of the system's universities, including UC Merced.

RELATED: Cal State University system planning for in-person classes next fall

Administrators said as more COVID-19 vaccines become available and with proper safety measures in place, they're hoping to bring more students, faculty and staff members back to the campuses.

Implementation will be left up to each university, and they'll have to work with local health departments, officials added.

UC Merced officials said they're planning to follow the UC's lead and have more students return to campus, including its residence halls and dining halls. The university said it would provide more information to students as they become available.

