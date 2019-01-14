UCI student's death under investigation as fraternity is suspended

EMBED </>More Videos

An investigation is underway Monday after a University of California, Irvine student died at an off-campus home and a fraternity was placed under suspension.

By and ABC7.com staff
IRVINE, Calif. --
An investigation is underway Monday after a University of California, Irvine student died at an off-campus home and a fraternity was placed under suspension.

The university emailed the campus community regarding the student's death, but did not provide further details. It is cooperating with Irvine police in the investigation.

The Orange County coroner identified the student as 18-year-old Noah Domingo, of La Crescenta.



Authorities said they responded to a call of a death investigation around 3:30 a.m. Sunday at Domingo's off-campus home near Turtlerock Drive.

In a follow-up email, the university said Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity was on interim suspension, which means all activities are halted until the investigation concludes.

"Our hearts go out to the student's family and community of friends who have been impacted by this incident," the university email said.

The university also said it will be working with the Greek community to ensure members are "engaging in behaviors and practices that are in alignment with university policies and their own values."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
UC Irvinedeath investigationstudent diesIrvineOrange County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
PG&E to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, CEO resigns
LAUSD teachers push for reinvestment on 1st day of strike
Judge blocks Trump administration birth control coverage rules in 13 states
Mother drove drunk to 'teach her son a lesson,' police say
Woman drinking wine from Pringles can banned from Walmart
Man returns lost wallet to stranger's son in Texas
Fire crews investigating cause of house fire in Central Fresno
US approved thousands of child bride requests, AP reports
Show More
VIDEO: Boy, 11, rescued after falling through ice in Illinois
Agencies prepare for storm approaching Central Valley
Fresno organizations sell tri-tip sandwiches, raise money for fire victims
PG&E CEO steps down as company faces possible bankruptcy
Car slams into tree when motorcyclist fires shots at vehicle
More News