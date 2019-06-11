Former UCLA gynecologist charged with sexual battery against 2 patients, school says

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES -- A former gynecologist at UCLA has been arrested and charged with sexual battery, university officials disclosed Monday.

Dr. James Heaps is facing charges related to two patients he treated at UCLA in 2017 and 2018, the school said.

Heaps worked as an obstetrician-gynecologist at the student health center from 1983 to 2010 and then was hired by UCLA Health in 2014. He also held medical staff privileges at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center from 1988 to 2018.

When allegations first came forward last year, the school says it investigated and reported Heaps to law enforcement and the state medical board. He decided to retire as the school was moving to fire him.

"We are deeply sorry that a former UCLA physician violated our policies and standards, our trust and the trust of his patients," the school said.
