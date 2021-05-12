COVID vaccine clinic at Fresno City College begins giving shots younger teens 12-15

Heads up! @UCSFFresno is now administrating Pfizer vaccines for kids between the ages of 12 - 15 @fresnocity. Parent consent is required for anyone younger than 18 plus ID. 14 to 17-year-olds must consent in addition to the parent. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/C3gYkaRp7h — Elisa Navarro (@ElisaABC30) May 12, 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccine advisory committee will meet Wednesday to make recommendations for using the two-dose vaccine in children as young as 12 after the Food and Drug Administration expanded the emergency use authorization of Pfizer.If it's approved, the vaccine could widely be available to kids in that age group as soon as Thursday.However, some medical professionals, including those in the Central Valley, have already moved forward with COVID vaccinations for children.Health officials with UCSF Fresno started vaccinating younger Valley residents with Pfizer doses on Tuesday at the Fresno City College vaccine site.A pediatric faculty member at UCSF Fresno jumped at the opportunity and took her 13-year-old daughter to get her vaccine."It's nice to know my friends are getting vaccinated, which makes them safer, and makes me safer and makes everyone safer. That's honestly what I want with getting the vaccine, is I'm making everyone else safe around me, which is just a good feeling," said 13-year-old Lola Miranda.Everyone under the age of 18 needs their parent or guardian's consent and a proof of age document, like a birth certificate, to get the shot.Those between the ages of 14 to 17 must also give consent, in addition to their parents.The Fresno City College vaccination clinic requires no registration. Anyone can drive in and park for assistance to receive their shot from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm.