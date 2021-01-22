immigration reform

Valley farmworkers excited, relieved to hear of Joe Biden's DACA plan

By
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Inauguration day brought new hope for undocumented immigrants in the U.S.

In a presidential proclamation, Joe Biden called on Congress to adopt legislation that gives DACA recipients permanent legal status and a path to citizenship.

He also proposed legislation that would grant Green Cards and a path to citizenship to anyone in the United States before January first of this year - an estimated 11 million people.

It was welcome news to farmworkers like 18-year old Ruben. He has been picking apples and grapes alongside his parents since he was 13.

While he's a US citizen, his parents and brother are not.

"I was the only person in my family - an ordinary, hardworking family - who had the opportunity to vote," he says.

Ruben says his parents were relieved to learn about President Biden's plan for a path to citizenship.

"They are relieved and excited, but they are also cautious. They know a plan is just a start," he says.

19-year-old Antonia Leyva says the president's plan has her feeling optimistic. She has been working in the fields since she was 17.

"It would keep my family together and we would no longer fear losing each other," says Leyva.

Says Teresa Romero, the president of United Farm Workers: "This country cannot ask farmworkers to keep filling these essential roles without providing them a path forward. The immigration policies proposed yesterday are a start."

The bill will be subject to revisions and debate on the Congressional floor.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresno countyimmigration reformjoe bidenfarmingimmigration
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
IMMIGRATION REFORM
Biden halts border wall building after Trump's final surge
Fresno DACA recipient says she feels hope after Joe Biden's inauguration
Local groups call for immigration reform package from Pres. Biden
Guatemala forces stall migrant caravan with tear gas, batons
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno police officer possibly exposed to fentanyl while responding to crash
Car speeds off after hitting, killing 53-year-old man trying to cross street in southwest Fresno
Yosemite closure extended, park will reopen Tuesday
19-year-old shot during drug deal in northeast Fresno, police say
Vaccine distribution underway among Valley's American Indians
COVID vaccine rollout ramping up again in Valley
Scott Peterson appears via Zoom for retrial hearing
Show More
13 Fresno State staff members laid off
2 Fresno small businesses get surprise lifeline thanks to Barstool Sports
Biden signs COVID-19 orders: 'Help is on the way'
Southwest Airlines to begin flights from Fresno in April
COVID-19 vaccine appointments canceled in Madera County due to shortage in doses
More TOP STORIES News