Valley families hold bake sale to raise funds for Ukrainian refugees

The bake sale raised about $4,200.
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Central Valley is taking action to raise money for people impacted by the war.

Local families held a bake sale at Dry Creek Park in Clovis on Saturrday with all proceeds going to refugee relief efforts.


One of the main organizers says she was inspired to help since she knew a Valley resident with family stuck in Ukraine.

She posted about the bake sale on social media and it grew from there, with families from all backgrounds getting involved.


"It's teaching our kids that they can be a part of something bigger and that even though it's a small gesture, it's having a big impact. It's giving a lot of our local Ukrainian community members who have family members stuck in a war, it's giving them lots of hope," said organizer Emy Phillips.

Phillips tells us the bake sale raised about $4,200, with a large amount of support coming from our local Ukrainian community.
