Ukrainian plane with 180 on board crashes near Tehran: Iranian state TV

TEHRAN, Iran -- A Ukrainian airplane carrying 180 passengers and crew crashed Wednesday near an airport in the capital, Tehran, state TV reported. There was no immediate word on casualties.

The plane had taken off from Imam Khomeini International Airport, the report said. The crash is suspected to have been caused by mechanical issues, it added, without elaborating.

An investigation team was at the site of the crash in southwestern outskirts of Tehran, civil aviation spokesman Reza Jafarzadeh said.

The crash came hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack targeting two bases in Iraq housing U.S. forces in retaliation for the killing of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
u.s. & worldiranplane crash
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Iran launches missiles at Iraq air bases housing US troops: officials
Phone found in canal helps ID suspect caught holding toddler over water
Fresno man who moved to Australia shares wildfire experience
"I miss him with all my heart": Children mourn father killed by drunk driver
Twin sisters accused of smuggling drugs into Merced Co. correctional facility
Police arrest man on multiple counts of child molestation at Porterville daycare
Disneyland launches special ticket offer for kids everywhere
Show More
Assemblyman and family fighting for stricter Gavin's Law after tragedy
Business offers new cooling trend to help people get into shape
Merced sheriffs investigating over 100 break-ins at storage units
24 charged with deliberately setting fires in Australia
Fresno State students, staff work to preserve Chukchansi language
More TOP STORIES News