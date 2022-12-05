Search for missing man Ulysses Carr grows, family hopes for safe return

Ulysses Carr is 86 years old and has Alzheimer's. He's been missing for nine days now. As search efforts continue, his family's clinging to hope for his safe return.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's office is doing all it can to track down 86-year-old Ulysses Carr.

Carr disappeared on November 25 after going for a walk with his dog.

He was last seen near his home off Muscat and Valentine.

The dog returned the next day... Carr did not.

"We just pray for his safe return back to the house," Carr's granddaughter Rara McDowell says. "I don't know how much longer my family can take this. We just need him home."

Carr's family is at the command center for the search effort every day, helping with the search and hoping he will be found.

"I've just been out here on the grind every day," Eric Carr says. "I get up at 6 o'clock in the morning and look for him until 9 to 10 at night."

The Sheriff's Office requested help from other counties to keep a strong search effort going.

Neighboring counties like Tulare and Merced have been assisting and even agencies from as far as the Bay area.

Searchers are on foot, on horses, on motorcycles, and in the sky.

Planes and Drones are being used to search for Carr.

They're also asking for help from the public.

"It's important for people who even live 10-15 miles away from here to check their properties," Lt. Kathy Curtis says. "Check their video surveillance systems, just in case he happened to have gone by."

The Sheriff's office and the family are asking everyone to check their outbuildings and even old cars you might have on your property.

90 square miles have been searched and they'll continue until Mr. Carr is found.

Anyone with information or who sees Mr. Carr should call the Sheriff's office immediately.