Unarmed man robs northeast Fresno bank after handing note to teller

Fresno Police are searching for a man who robbed a northeast Fresno bank Thursday afternoon.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police are searching for a man who robbed a northeast Fresno bank Thursday afternoon.

Officers say the man walked into the United Security Bank on Shaw and Crystal Avenues and handed the teller a note that demanded money.

The teller gave the man an undisclosed amount of cash, and he ran away, heading south of the bank.

Police are reviewing surveillance video to get a description of the suspect. They do not believe the man had any weapons.

No one was injured in the robbery.
