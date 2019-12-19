Unarmed man robs northeast Fresno bank after handing note to teller

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police are searching for a man who robbed a northeast Fresno bank Thursday afternoon.
Officers say the man walked into the United Security Bank on Shaw and Crystal Avenues and handed the teller a note that demanded money.
The teller gave the man an undisclosed amount of cash, and he ran away, heading south of the bank.
Police are reviewing surveillance video to get a description of the suspect. They do not believe the man had any weapons.
No one was injured in the robbery.
