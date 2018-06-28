4TH OF JULY

Undercover officers cracking down on illegal fireworks

Fire investigators know they will never be able to eliminate illegal fireworks completely, but they are doing more now than ever to get as many as they can off the streets. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fire investigators know they'll never be able to eliminate illegal fireworks completely but they're doing more now than ever to get as many as they can off the streets.

This week undercover officers began seizing illegal fireworks and fining people who tried selling them online.

"Really what we're doing is trying to prevent fires from happening. The illegal fireworks are illegal for a very good reason as they are very dangerous," said a Fresno Fire Investigator.

Buying fireworks from a roadside stand is still the safest bet but according to investigators more and more people are getting illegal fireworks on popular websites like Craigslist and Facebook.

If you're caught in possession of the illicit ones be prepared to get a citation to go along with a $1,250 fine.

"We try to make a dent with the limited resources that we have but also we hope the word gets out so people that are selling them see this and decide to have a change of heart and not sell the illegal stuff."
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
