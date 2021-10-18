Undocumented Student Action Week kicks off at Fresno City College

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Monday kicked off a series of events for this year's Undocumented Student Action Week at Fresno City College.
FCC's Dream Resource Center is hosting virtual discussions all week long in honor of the week.
First opened in 2015, the school tells us the Dream Center serves more than 600 students.
FCC and its partners commemorated 20 years of support for undocumented students through the passing of AB 540.
That bill allows out-of-state tuition exemptions for non-resident students, including those who are undocumented.
After dealing with her own confusion over tuition, one of the speakers worked to create an online tool for students.
