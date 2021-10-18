fresno city college

Undocumented Student Action Week kicks off at Fresno City College

EMBED <>More Videos

Undocumented Student Action Week kicks off at Fresno City College

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Monday kicked off a series of events for this year's Undocumented Student Action Week at Fresno City College.

FCC's Dream Resource Center is hosting virtual discussions all week long in honor of the week.

First opened in 2015, the school tells us the Dream Center serves more than 600 students.

FCC and its partners commemorated 20 years of support for undocumented students through the passing of AB 540.

That bill allows out-of-state tuition exemptions for non-resident students, including those who are undocumented.

After dealing with her own confusion over tuition, one of the speakers worked to create an online tool for students.

For more information, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfresnofresno city collegerace and culture
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO CITY COLLEGE
Good Sports: Multiple sets of twins in FCC women's sports
Valley colleges see high application rates despite nationwide decrease
Deadline approaches for SCCCD staff to be vaccinated
Constellating Care Networks highlights LGBTQ+ history in Fresno
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
Show More
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
Fresno County working to address childhood trauma
Woman attacked by buck in Yosemite National Park, officials say
More TOP STORIES News