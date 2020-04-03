Coronavirus California

CA unemployment claims reach historic level amid coronavirus pandemic

By , and Grace Manthey
6072928 -- A record number of people both in California and nationwide filed for unemployment last week because of the coronavirus shutdown, according to data released Thursday from the U.S. Department of Labor.

Nearly 879,000 Californians filed during the week ending March 28, which is nearly five times more than the previous week's number. Those last two weeks total more than 1 million people statewide.


Want to see unemployment numbers in a larger window? Click here

Many of the layoffs in the state were in the service industry, according to the DOL report.

Nationwide, the number reached 6.6 million last week. Combined with the previous week's 3.3 million, a total of nearly 10 million people have filed for unemployment over the last two weeks.

Experts say the number is likely to get worse.

EMBED More News Videos

Unemployment claims reach record highs both in California and nationwide, according to data released Thursday by the U.S. department of labor.



"I think the unemployment numbers are higher than what they are, and I think in the future it could go higher," said Brian Gilder, a financial planner.

One of the key players in the increase in unemployment numbers, Gilder said, is small business.

"If we don't take care of the small business owner then I think we are going to see the unemployment go higher," he said.

The $2.2 trillion stimulus package signed into law last week includes a provision called the Payment Protection Program. The PPP gives loans to small businesses that could be forgiven if the money is used to pay for necessity expenses such as payroll, rent or utilities.

"Which is huge, huge for small-business owners," Gilder said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financecoronavirus californiaeconomycoronaviruscovid 19 pandemicunemploymentcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Central California coronavirus cases
CA doctor of COVID-19 patient with 45-day hospital stay discusses recovery
Volunteers to be injected with COVID-19 to help find vaccine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News