unemployment

Many more likely sought unemployment aid with layoffs still high amid coronavirus pandemic

By Christopher Rugaber
WASHINGTON -- The U.S. government will provide its latest report Thursday on the layoffs that have left millions unemployed and have remained high even as many businesses have reopened and rehired some laid-off workers.

The weekly toll of job cuts has steadily declined since the coronavirus first struck hard in March, forcing business closures and tipping the economy into recession. But last week's report on applications for jobless aid showed that the pace of decline had stalled at a high level, evidence that many companies are still shedding workers.

EMBED More News Videos

What are your rights if you're a furloughed worker? Here's what you can and cannot do.



Now, a sudden resurgence of COVID-19 cases is threatening to derail what had looked like the start of an economic recovery.


In May, employers added 2.5 million jobs, and the unemployment rate fell from 14.7% to a still-high 13.3%. But the economy and the job market may struggle to sustain their recent gains amid the surge in new viral infections, which could cause a new round of business shutdowns.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesseconomycoronavirusu.s. & worldunemployment
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
UNEMPLOYMENT
1.5 million laid-off workers seek US jobless aid
Trump administration opposes extending $600 per week for unemployed
1.5 million more laid-off workers seek unemployment benefits
Trump lauds 'great day' for George Floyd while talking jobs report
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Central CA Blood Center needs plasma from recovered coronavirus patients
More than 400 people to lose their jobs as COVID-19 impacts local water parks
M 5.8 earthquake shakes Central California, felt across state
Central California coronavirus cases
Over 20 Central Valley schools have a police officer but no counselors on campus
Fresno State team researching how viruses spread in buses
California sees 69% jump in COVID-19 cases in just 2 days, Newsom says
Show More
Madera County Board of Education President facing backlash for social media post
2 inmates, 3 correctional officers at Fresno County Jail test positive for COVID-19, officials say
Worker doing maintenance atop iconic Fresno State water tower rushed to hospital
Man arrested for firing semi-automatic weapon in downtown Hanford
2nd inmate at Avenal State Prison dies from apparent COVID-19 complications
More TOP STORIES News