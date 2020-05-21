unemployment

Millions more people likely sought US unemployment benefits

By Christopher Rugaber

Store for rent sign shows at the closed store in Chicago, Friday, May 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

WASHINGTON -- The government will provide its latest snapshot Thursday of the layoffs that have left tens of millions of people unemployed but that have begun to slow as states allow some businesses to reopen and fewer companies slash jobs.

Millions more people likely filed for unemployment benefits last week, after 36 million sought aid in the previous eight weeks as the coronavirus forced employers to close and sent the economy into a deep recession.

The pace of layoffs has declined for six straight weeks, and some reopened businesses have rehired a portion of their laid-off employees. By historical standards, though, the number of weekly applications remains immense.

The continuing job cuts reflect an economy that is gripped by the worst downturn since the Great Depression. The Congressional Budget Office estimates that the economy is shrinking at a 38% annual rate in the April-June quarter. That would be, by far, the worst quarterly contraction on record.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesswashington d.c.coronavirusu.s. & worldunemployment
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
UNEMPLOYMENT
Debate: More stimulus checks or wait and see?
Lost your health insurance due to COVID-19? Here's where to find help in the Central Valley
How to get unemployment benefits in CA during COVID-19
Business owners say employees are reluctant to come back to work
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Burglars strike beloved Tower District restaurant during COVID-19 closure
2 shot at Corcoran gas station, police say
Central California coronavirus cases
Police searching for suspects who robbed northeast Fresno Walgreens
COVID-19 outbreak at Avenal State Prison, 25 inmates and 7 staff members infected
State threatens to pull millions of dollars in COVID-19 funding from Tulare County
Thieves steal truck that belonged to late Porterville fire captain
Show More
Parents wait for news on summer school as jobs hang in balance
Kings County non-profit needs help cleaning up illegally dumped trash
Not all students will return to class when California schools reopen, officials say
Fresno County mask confusion: supervisors to amend order to say people "should" wear face masks
Kings County approved by state for further reopening of businesses
More TOP STORIES News