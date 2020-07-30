economy

2 grim reports are expected on coronavirus' damage to US economy

WASHINGTON -- The government is poised Thursday to deliver a double-dose of sobering news - on the devastation the coronavirus caused the U.S. economy last quarter and the damage it continues to inflict on the job market.

The pandemic is believed to have caused the economy to shrink during the April-June period at an annual rate exceeding 30%. That would easily shatter the existing record for a quarterly contraction, a 10% drop in 1958.

The virus forced millions of employers to slash jobs as consumers stopped shopping and traveling, and hotels, restaurants and small businesses closed their doors. Most analysts expect the economy to manage a sharp bounce-back in the current July-September quarter. Yet with confirmed coronavirus cases elevated in a majority of states, the economy could worsen in the months ahead.

At the same time that the government will estimate how the economy fared last quarter, it will issue its latest snapshot of the weekly toll of layoffs that remain persistently high as companies continue to cut jobs. More than 1 million people have applied for unemployment benefits for 18 straight weeks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesseconomycoronavirusu.s. & worldunemploymentjobs
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
ECONOMY
Why are EDD benefits being cut off after only a few weeks?
CA Legislature considering $100B economic stimulus plan
A troubling pandemic thought: Are THESE the good old days?
Poll: 1/2 of workers laid off during pandemic believe job are lost
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thaddeus Sran's grief-stricken family speaks out for first time
Madera Co. man arrested for abuse, sex trafficking
3 people injured at kids' birthday party in Fresno shooting
Central California coronavirus cases
4.2 magnitude earthquake hits LA County, USGS says
Why are EDD benefits being cut off after only a few weeks?
Merced Police looking for 82-year-old missing man with dementia
Show More
Madera parents plead not guilty to murdering their 2-year-old son
Obama to eulogize Lewis at Atlanta funeral
When there's no will, is there a way? Fresno COVID patient told 'no way'
Bay Area prosecutors file dozens of felony charges against Tulare construction company
Fresno Fair cancels in-person events, will hold virtual and drive-thru fair
More TOP STORIES News