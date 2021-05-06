United Airlines expands flights from Fresno to Denver

air travel

United Airlines is increasing capacity on flights between Fresno Yosemite International Airport and Denver International Airport.

United Airlines is increasing capacity on flights between Fresno Yosemite International Airport and Denver International Airport.

On Thursday, the airline launched a daily mainline flight operated with the larger Airbus A319 126-seat aircraft.

The service replaces one Denver flight previously operated with a regional jet.

A regional jet service will continue to operate two daily United flights between Fresno and Denver.

Also, beginning Thursday, United resumed once-daily service between Fresno and Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.

With the increased capacity on United's Denver service and the resumption of its Chicago flights, the airline will add 125 seats per day, or 875 seats per week, into the Fresno market.

