United Conservatory of Music students perform summer recital outdoors

As more shop owners are deciding to take their business outdoors due to COVID-19 restrictions, instructors with the United Conservatory of Music Fresno say they weren't going to let a global pandemic stop them from holding their summer recital"We saw restaurants serve meals outside, we saw the gym across the street hold workouts outside. We thought this is a great way to continue what we have," said Music Director Chris Scherer.Friday's recital was originally planned for an indoor facility but rather than dealing with a long list of disappointed kids and parents, organizers blocked off the parking lot in front of their building at Herndon and First and held the event there.Shade tents were brought in and everyone was spaced out while equipment and chairs were constantly wiped down in-between performancesParents we spoke to said they were pleased with how smoothly it all ran despite the outdoor switch"I was glad that we had this opportunity, I'm glad she was able to at least get some kind of camp in with the restrictions in place. And I felt safe," said parent Jordan Burns.Instructors say most of the lessons leading up to Friday's recital were taught virtually. But the kids said they didn't really see much of a difference"Obviously I didn't know how the situation was going to be. Some people were doing lessons in person, some were doing them online. It felt kind of normal except for being six feet apart or more than six feet apart actually," said Octavia Burns.One of the group's youngest performers Vivian Copeland admitted to having a touch of nerves when it was her turn to play the violin."I was kind of scared but very excited."