United Health Centers opens new all-in-one medical center in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new all-in-one medical center quietly opened its doors Monday.Due to COVID restrictions, there wasn't much fanfare or a ribbon-cutting ceremony, but officials here at United Health Centers in central Fresno are ready to start serving families."We don't spare any expenses or cut any corners. I think you'll find the design and layout shows we're really investing in the community because we want people to come out and feel like they're respected and the facility matches the service they're going to receive," said Miguel Rodriguez.The new site offers primary care as well as women's health, behavioral health, and urgent care.Several exam rooms along with a lab and dental office make up the 14,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility."We try to incorporate as many services as we can when we do a build-out like this. We're really excited for what it means to the community in terms of the ability to provide affordable and quality access to care particularly in this community," said Rodriguez.The health center is currently open Monday through Friday with plans to extend weekend hours as well as add COVID-19 testing and eventually vaccines in the future."United Health Centers has been a leader in Fresno County and Tulare and Kings in terms of ability to test and provide the services that are needed. Now we're switching gears a bit, we're still doing a lot of testing and we're taking big steps to be a part of the solution as well with vaccinations so we're excited about what's to come," said Rodriguez.You can find the new facility at the corner of Blackstone and Olive.It's United Health Centers' second location in central Fresno.