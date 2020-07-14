ABC premieres

Will Sasso, Christina Vidal Mitchel talk about ABC's new comedy 'United We Fall'

By Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK -- "United We Fall" is ABC's newest family comedy sitcom premiering Wednesday night!

It follows "Jo" and "Bill," as the laid back parents of two young kids. They're just trying to make it through their day-to-day lives.



Will Sasso plays "Bill" and says that he was drawn into the show by the fact that it's based on the creator's real life.

"I was really taken by how genuine it seemed to be and the interesting thing for me is that the writer/creator, it's based on his life and that of his wife, who is also a writer/producer on the show, and as I spoke to Goldy Sharpe the creator of our show about it, it seemed like a really ripe area for comedy because it's a family comedy that we hope people will dig, because most people come from families and have a family in their life, and each storyline came from a story in their lives," Sasso said.

Christina Vidal Mitchell plays Will's wife "Jo," and says the show hits close to home for her.

"When I read the show and I read the sides, I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I am this woman! I know how this feels.' I have a two and a half year old and a three day old now," she said. "I thought it was funny and it's the genre I love and this is my dream role."

Sasso and Vidal Mitchell are joined by an amazing star-studded cast including Jane Curtain who plays Bill's live-in mother and Guillermo Diaz, who plays Jo's brother.

"They're so humble, so professional, and so supportive that you forget that they are who they are," Vidal Mitchell said.



Some of the real scene stealers are the children. "Emily" is played by Ella Grace Helton, and "Lulu" is played by two of three triplets, Ireland and Sedona Carvajal.

"They're the sweetest kids and the thing that's really lovely to be a part of is that the whole crew treats them like the little kids that they are," Sasso said, "and any time we get to the end of their reduced workday and they're still smiling and having fun and walking off the set eating gummy bears and it's like wow, we got to have this genuine experience with these kids on this show that's based on real stuff and they kill it, we get some really interesting and fun laughs with the kids who are ridiculously cute."



Don't miss Wednesday night's two back-to-back episodes of "United We Fall" starting at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcomedyabc primetimeabcfamilyabc premieres
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC PREMIERES
Coronavirus pandemic alters, inspires new ABC primetime schedule
ABC unveils 2020-2021 primetime schedule
Dan Bucatinsky talks new ABC series 'The Baker and the Beauty'
Opposites attract in ABC's 'The Baker and the Beauty'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County pastor to lead protest against Gov. Newsom's order
Salon owners forced to close doors again after Newsom order
Hundreds of firefighters battling wildfire in western Fresno County
Newsom orders gyms, churches, other businesses to close indoor operations in most Central CA counties
Central California coronavirus cases
Fresno Unified 'discussing' starting school year completely online, Superintendent says
US carries out 1st federal execution in 17 years
Show More
Fresno firefighter saves family's beloved dog stranded in burning home
Fresno firefighters stopped responding to medical aid calls after influx of fire calls
Business owners trying to figure out options after Gov. Newsom rolls back reopening of California
Body found at Lake Piru believed to be Naya Rivera
Senior residents of Fresno apartment complex suffer after AC breaks down
More TOP STORIES News