Two professors identified as victims in UNLV shooting

The deceased suspect in the University of Nevada, Las Vegas shooting has been identified as Anthony Polito, 67, multiple law enforcement sources told ABC News.

LAS VEGAS -- Officials with the Clark County coroner's office have released the names of two of the three victims killed Wednesday when a gunman opened fire at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

The victims were identified as professors ChaJan "Jerry" Chang, 64, and Patricia Navarro Velez, 39, according to the Clark County coroner's office. The coroner's office said the third victim has been identified, but relatives have not yet been notified.

Navarro, an accounting professor, held a Ph.D. in accounting and was currently focused on research in cybersecurity disclosures and data analytics, according to the school's website.

Chang was an associate professor in the business school's Management, Entrepreneurship & Technology department. He held degrees from Taiwan, Central Michigan University and Texas A &M University, according to his online resume. He earned a Ph.D. in management information systems from the University of Pittsburgh and had been teaching at UNLV since 2001.

Three people were killed when a gunman opened fire on the UNLV campus Wednesday. The suspected shooter was then killed by officers, authorities said.

Las Vegas authorities say a gunman killed three people at UNLV and wounded a fourth before being fatally shot by officers.

A fourth gunshot victim was taken to Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center in critical condition, authorities said. Their condition was later upgraded to stable, police said.

The suspect, identified by ABC News sources as Anthony Polito, 67, went floor to floor in UNLV's Beam Hall until he was stopped by campus police officers, authorities said.

Polito had applied for a college professorship at UNLV, but was not hired, sources told ABC News.

Investigators have now determined that the victims killed were faculty or staff, not students. That suggests to detectives that the rampage may not have been random, but may have been an attack that targeted certain people because of some sort of previous relationship or interactions.

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.