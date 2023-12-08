At a news conference, police identified two of the three people killed in the shooting at UNLV. They also provided more details about the suspect.

Associate Professor identified as 3rd victim killed in UNLV shooting, authorities say

LAS VEGAS -- The Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner have released the name of the third victim killed by a gunman at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Authorities identified the victim as Naoko Takemaru, 69, of Las Vegas. Takemaru was an Associate Professor of Japanese Studies at UNLV.

Dr. Naoko Takemaru, 69, was killed by a gunman at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. UNLV

Takemaru taught all levels of Japanese language, conversation, composition, grammar, culture, and Japanese-English translation, according to the university.

They received the William Morris Award for Excellence in Teaching from the College of Liberal Arts at UNLV.

On Thursday, officials with the Clark County coroner's office released the names of the two other victims killed Wednesday when a gunman opened fire at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

The victims were identified as professors Cha Jan "Jerry" Chang, 64, and Patricia Navarro Velez, 39, according to the Clark County coroner's office.

University President Keith E. Whitfield said in a letter to students and staff that the shooting "was the most difficult day in the history of our university."

Navarro, an accounting professor, held a Ph.D. in accounting and was currently focused on research in cybersecurity disclosures and data analytics, according to the school's website.

She joined UNLV nearly five years ago and focused on teaching accounting information systems, Whitfield said.

Chang was an associate professor in the business school's Management, Entrepreneurship & Technology department. He held degrees from Taiwan, Central Michigan University and Texas A &M University, according to his online resume. He earned a Ph.D. in management information systems from the University of Pittsburgh and had been teaching at UNLV since 2001.

Whitfield described Chang as a longtime educator who spent more than 20 years of his career teaching a generation of UNLV business students.

UNLV shooting: Gunman kills 3, wounds 4th person on Las Vegas campus

Las Vegas authorities say a gunman killed three people at UNLV and wounded a fourth before being fatally shot by officers.

"My heart breaks for the families, friends, and loved ones of Dr. Navarro and Dr. Chang, and for all of the victims of this senseless act of violence that has physically and emotionally affected so many," Whitfield wrote.

Three people were killed when a gunman opened fire on the UNLV campus Wednesday.

Flowers rest against a UNLV campus sign after a December 6 shooting left three dead at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus on December 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

A fourth gunshot victim, a UNLV faculty member, was taken to Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center in critical condition, authorities said. Their condition was later upgraded to stable, police said.

Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill identified the suspect as Anthony Polito. He was killed in a shootout with responding officers about 10 minutes after shots were first reported at UNLV's Beam Hall, McMahill said at a media briefing Thursday.

Polito had applied for a college professorship at UNLV, but was not hired, sources told ABC News.

A motive remains under investigation.

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.